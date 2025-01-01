Texas Task Force Foundation Limited Edition Bedroll

 All-in-One

Disaster Ready Gear

TTF - Regular
TTF - X Long

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Comfort – A roomy bedroll with a thick air bed. Full-length zippers on both sides, elbow room, a 100% cotton liner and a pillow. Plus - You won’t roll off in the middle of the night.

  • Convenience – Built-in foot pump for quick setup anywhere. Machine-washable too.

  • Collectable Patch – Choose one of four exclusive duffel patches to show some pride.

  • Regular (78”) and X-Long (84”)

  • Packs into a weather-proof duffel— 11 lbs packed. Easy to carry and store. 

  • 70-90 Days For Delivery - After orders close, this batch is crafted in Asheville, North Carolina, USA. We only make enough to meet this special order. No extras. A lifetime value.

  • Shipping is included

  • 15% of each sale is donated to Texas Task Force Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting Texas’ urban search and rescue teams.

Production photos

Orders Closed

Thanks for the Flood work in TX

  • Available for a very limited time.

  • Quality-made in Asheville, NC.

  • Free shipping in the US.

  • Support the Scholarship Fund.

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