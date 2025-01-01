Texas Task Force Foundation Limited Edition Bedroll
All-in-One
Disaster Ready Gear
Why You’ll Love It:
Comfort – A roomy bedroll with a thick air bed. Full-length zippers on both sides, elbow room, a 100% cotton liner and a pillow. Plus - You won’t roll off in the middle of the night.
Convenience – Built-in foot pump for quick setup anywhere. Machine-washable too.
Collectable Patch – Choose one of four exclusive duffel patches to show some pride.
Regular (78”) and X-Long (84”)
Packs into a weather-proof duffel— 11 lbs packed. Easy to carry and store.
70-90 Days For Delivery - After orders close, this batch is crafted in Asheville, North Carolina, USA. We only make enough to meet this special order. No extras. A lifetime value.
Shipping is included
15% of each sale is donated to Texas Task Force Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting Texas’ urban search and rescue teams.
Production photos
Orders Closed
Thanks for the Flood work in TX
Available for a very limited time.
Quality-made in Asheville, NC.
Free shipping in the US.
Support the Scholarship Fund.