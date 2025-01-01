Comfort – A roomy bedroll with a thick air bed. Full-length zippers on both sides, elbow room, a 100% cotton liner and a pillow. Plus - You won’t roll off in the middle of the night.

Convenience – Built-in foot pump for quick setup anywhere. Machine-washable too.

Collectable Patch – Choose one of four exclusive duffel patches to show some pride.

Regular (78”) and X-Long (84”)

Packs into a weather-proof duffel— 11 lbs packed. Easy to carry and store.

70-90 Days For Delivery - After orders close, this batch is crafted in Asheville, North Carolina, USA. We only make enough to meet this special order. No extras. A lifetime value.

Shipping is included